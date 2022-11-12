As Mike McCarthy makes his return to the Frozen Tundra as Green Bay looks to snap a 5-game-losing streak, he’s not the only former coach to return to the hallowed grounds.

Former Packers coach and Super Bowl Champion Mike Holmgren returned to Lambeau Field on several occasions to take on his former team. He always had fond memories. During an interview on “Wilde and Tausche” on 94.5 ESPN/100.5 ESPN, Coach Holmgren spoke of his deep friendship with a much younger Brett Favre when they’d play on opposing sides.

“He’s like my adopted son… because we went through a lot together and we’d talk about stuff and wish each other well,” Holmgren said. “But knowing deep down in both of our minds… it’s just like playing your brother in the backyard in a pickup game. You love him to death, but no holes barred, you’re gonna go after it and he knew that and I knew that. But deep down we both had a personal connection.”

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 2: Quarterback Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers meets with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren after a game November 2, 1999 in Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 27-7. (Photo by James Biever/Getty Images)

Holmgren said the games against Green Bay always meant more to him. When asked about what he would feel when he saw the Packers as his next opponent “I was very excited.” said Holmgren. “…I’d push the guys a little harder during the week. I’d do the same thing when I was with the Packers when we’d go back and play the 49ers… something happened inside of me that I would crank it up a notch.” Holmgren coached with the 49ers in San Francisco from 1986 to 1991, when he accepted a job to become the head coach in Green Bay.”

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (92) congratulates head coach Mike Holmgren following the NFC Championship Game, a 23-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on January 11, 1998, at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)

No matter what, whether he was with the team or not, Holmgren said Packer fans treated him with respect. ” The fans couldn’t have been better… it was indicative of who the people are in that place, you know? They were probably mad at me for leaving, but when push came to shove, they couldn’t have been better. That’s the reputation those fans have.” Holmgren told a story about his family after he left the Packers “Green Bay was such a special place for my family and me. And now I’m having to go back in there, I didn’t know what kind of response I would get. …And my kids would always go to the game, and I told them ‘you better not go.'” Holmgren was greeted warmly.

Holmgren’s ultimately finished with a 48–16 (75.0%) record in Green Bay, winning 3 NFC Central Division Championships and going 7-3 in the playoffs, including 2 Super Bowl appearances, going 1-1.

31 DEC 1995: HEAD COACH MIKE HOLMGREN OF THE GREEN BAY PACKERS CELEBRATES AFTER THE PACKERS DEFEATED THE ATLANTA FALCONS 37-20 IN THE NFC WILD CARD GAME AT LAMBEAU FIELD IN GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN. Mandatory Credit: BRIAN BAHR/ALLSPORT

After the 1998 season, Holmgren resigned from the Packers and took a job as Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Holmgren posted a 72–56 (56.3%) regular season record, 5 division titles, a 4–6 postseason record, and the Seahawks’ first-ever appearance in a Super Bowl.

Many coaches with statistics like Holmgren have entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which Holmgren is in many Hall of Fames, but not the one in Canton. What would it mean to him? “I didn’t get into this business with that in mind, but it would be a tremendous honor,” Holmgren said. “I love coaching, I really did. I never had to work very hard, it was something I loved. I always wanted the respect of my peers, that was the main thing… I think I earned that. So if it happens, it would be super, if it doesn’t happen, I still had a great run. It was good.”

Another former Packer and Super Bowl-winning coach will return as the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.