Gary Ellerson may as well be Wisconsin football royalty. Ellerson was a running back for both the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers but is perhaps best known to some as a local sports radio voice.

Ellerson will be part of Good Karma Brands football coverage on the new Tundra Trio Radio Network (620 WTMJ, 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN Madison).

He’ll co-host Green Bay Gameday with Greg Matzek, which will air for three hours prior to the kickoff of every Packers Game during the regular season and post season.

He’ll also make regular weekly appearances on 620 WTMJ and 94.5 ESPN throughout the season.

Ellerson formerly worked for iHeart Media’s 1250 WSSP-AM in Milwaukee.