Breaking news out of the NFL this morning with major Packers implications…

The Broncos are finalizing a deal with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network the first to report that news.

Aaron Rodgers now has a friend in Denver, a place with 60 million dollars in cap space in 2022.

Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who also interviewed for the head coaching job in Denver, could be a candidate to replace Hackett from within in Green Bay.