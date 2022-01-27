Breaking news out of the NFL this morning with major Packers implications…
The Broncos are finalizing a deal with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network the first to report that news.
Aaron Rodgers now has a friend in Denver, a place with 60 million dollars in cap space in 2022.
Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who also interviewed for the head coaching job in Denver, could be a candidate to replace Hackett from within in Green Bay.
"This just became THE destination for Aaron Rodgers to keep all of our eyes on over the next couple weeks." –@BryanJDee on news this morning that the Broncos are finalizing a deal with Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/11es3BVSs6— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) January 27, 2022