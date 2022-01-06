Aaron Rodgers just can’t help himself.

Chicago sports writer Hub Arkush said on Tuesday that Rodgers was a “bad guy,” “the biggest jerk in the league,” and as a result would not get his vote for NFL MVP.

That comment was wrong and unprofessional, as discussed in Wednesday’s Extra Points.

Rodgers could’ve taken the high road.

It’s just one critique after all.

He’s going to win MVP whether he loses one disgruntled voter or not.

Instead, Rodgers responded by saying that Arkush “an absolute bum,” and calling for him to lose his MVP vote.

What exactly are we doing here?

What does Rodgers have to gain by getting into fifth grade playground name-calling match in Week 18 of what we all hope to be a championship season?

You’re two home wins away from the Super Bowl.

Focus on football.

Anything else is just a distraction from the ultimate goal.

