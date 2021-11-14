In 150 starts for Russell Wilson, he has never been shut out by an opposing defense.

Sunday was the day! The Packers completed the feat in a 17-0 shutout of the Seattle Seahawks before a crowd of more than 78,000.

Aaron Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone. Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

And it was complimentary of a Packers defense that has made strides in finding it’s identity. Granted, plenty of injuries has been an obstacle in the way of the defense finding itself, but the old cliché’ of ‘next man up’ reins more true with each big play made.

Of course, injuries still rearing it’s ugly head in this game as well. Aaron Jones went down mid game with an apparent knee injury. Also Whitney Mercilus, who recorded his first sack as a member of the Packers went out with a reported bicep injury, and Rashan Gary exited the contest early as well.

Looking ahead however, there are expectations that David Bakhtiari is closer and closer to returning to protecting Aaron Rodgers on the offensive line.

With the win, the Packers improved to 8-2. The Seahawks fell to 3-6. Green Bay travels to Minnesota next week.

So much more to talk about such as the big game from AJ Dillon, a breakout game for the secondary who totaled two interceptions and so much more on Packers OT with Greg Matzek

