What an opportunity for Jordan Love.

The Packers’ 2nd year quarterback will make his first NFL start on Sunday with Aaron Rodgers out due to a positive COVID test.

There’s quite a bit stacked against the young QB.

First of all, it’s been a crazy week inside the facility.

Certainly not the circumstances under which you want to be handed your first NFL start.

He’s had few, if any, reps with the first team since the start of the regular season.

And he’s going into one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

All of that being said, Love is playing with house money.

If he plays poorly, he won’t be blamed much given the aforementioned situation.

If he balls out, he’ll take a monster step toward securing his role as Rodgers’ successor in Green Bay.

Playing well is not out of the realm of possibility against a Kansas City defense that’s objectively one of the worst in football.

It’s your time, Jordan.

Go out there and take it.

