You’ll have to go back quite a few years in the history of Packers season openers to find one as rough as this one. Aaron Rodgers tossed two interceptions and the team will have to wait until week 2 to hopefully, score a touchdown.

Quite a few words we can use to describe this Packers opening week loss.

Thankfully, all of the radio safe words made it to the full broadcast of Packers OT with Greg Matzek! Presented commercial-free! We’ve got caller reactions, “highlights”, sounds from the locker room and so much more!

Full episode right here: