Aaron Rodgers is all-in.

After a dramatic and tumultuous offseason, the Packers’ quarterback is ready to chase down that elusive 2nd Super Bowl ring.

“All-in,” voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee told Wisconsin’s Morning News when asked about Rodgers’ mindset heading into the regular season. “He’s committed physically, emotionally, spiritually, from a leadership standpoint. As he mentioned the other day, there’s a different kind of buzz with this team, this year. I don’t know what it means once the games start, but it’s a good feeling that going into the season, these guys know what’s at stake, what’s at hand, and how to get it done.”

Rodgers and the Packers open their season Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville against the New Orleans Saints.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at Noon with Opening Drive.