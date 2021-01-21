The Packers’ head coach is challenging you.

If you’re one of the lucky fans that will be inside Lambeau Field for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, you can make a difference.

Matt LaFleur knows it. He experienced it last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

“If anybody is out there that is able to come to the game, make sure you’re nice and loud for us,” LaFleur challenged on Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “Bring that energy, because our guys really fed off that, and I thought that was a big reason that we were able to get up on the Rams and come out on top.”

As for the game itself, the formula for victory is pretty simple.

“You look at all the playoff games over the last two weeks, and a lot of times, the team that wins that turnover battle is going to come out on top. We know that’s an important part to this game, and one that we’re going to continue to focus on.”

The Packers lost the turnover battle to the Buccaneers in Week 6, and subsequently lost the game, 38-10.

They’ll hope for better fortunes this weekend.

Coverage on WTMJ starts at 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.