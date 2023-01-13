By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — In a ballroom filled with stars like Viola Davis, Ben Stiller and Sigourney Weaver, the American Film Institute Awards on Friday paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.

AFI president Bob Gazzale began the ceremony with a moment of silence for Presley, who died a day earlier after a medical emergency. The invite-only luncheon is honoring the Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” among its 10 film honorees. Lisa Marie Presley, her father’s only child, has been supporting the film throughout its awards season run, attending Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards where star Austin Butler took home a trophy for his portrayal of her father.

Some in the ballroom sat in silence while others bowed their head.

The event, which also honors 10 television shows, normally has a light, fun tone. Gazzale acknowledged a table of “Elvis” film representatives, including director Baz Luhrmann.

“As this event is founded in community and not competition — never completion — I asked that we offer a quiet moment of reflection to consider loss,” Gazzale said. “Not for others, but for all of us. All who create from inspiration. In this silence, they will feel like we are here for them. And you will feel we are here for you.”

Attendees included Steven Spielberg, Patricia Arquette, Daniel Kaluuya, Seth Rogen and Miles Tiller.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.