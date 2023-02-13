By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder got so frustrated during his layoff that he sometimes yelled or cursed while watching multiple games simultaneously on the four televisions he’d set up at his home. He’ll have to wait a little longer. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Crowder won’t start playing with Milwaukee until after the All-Star break. Crowder hasn’t played all season after making 67 starts with the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22. The Bucks acquired Crowder last week at the trade deadline.

