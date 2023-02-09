MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says his executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs. The governor is set to release his full spending plan to the Legislature on Feb. 15. His office announced Thursday that the plan will include half a million dollars to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million annually for county and tribal veterans services offices; and nearly $3 million to help University of Wisconsin System campuses provide services for veterans and military personnel. The proposed budget also loosens eligibility requirements for property tax credits for veterans and surviving spouses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.