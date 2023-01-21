By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and No. 20 Marquette beat Seton Hall 74-53. Marquette shot 54% from the field in its second straight win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend. Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall with 10 points and five assists. The Pirates committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

