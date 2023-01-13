The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 25
Altoona 51, Amery 49
Amherst 53, Manawa 43
Antigo 46, Northland Pines 24
Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49
Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34
Appleton North 63, Kimberly 62
Appleton West 46, Kaukauna 43
Ashland 70, Cameron 49
Ashwaubenon 48, Pulaski 45
Barneveld 50, Monticello 35
Bay Port 78, Sheboygan South 35
Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42
Bloomer 57, Thorp 34
Bonduel 51, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Brillion 55, Kiel 34
Brodhead 50, Turner 36
Cadott 78, Regis 65
Cambridge 59, Waterloo 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay 34
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Spooner 35
Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 51
Clear Lake 60, Frederic 21
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24
Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 43
Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 50
D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61
Darlington 70, Riverdale 22
De Pere 43, Sheboygan North 37
Delavan-Darien 72, Union Grove 39
Dodgeville 61, Richland Center 37
Dominican 59, Racine St. Catherine’s 32
Drummond 45, Washburn 30
Durand 70, Spring Valley 24
East Troy 31, Big Foot 25
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Eleva-Strum 54
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 24
Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23
Flambeau 38, Clayton 30
Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Luxemburg-Casco 29
Gilman 52, Loyal 48
Grantsburg 44, Unity 39
Hartford Union 59, Grafton 48
Homestead 70, Cedarburg 65
Hortonville 58, Oshkosh West 29
Howards Grove 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49
Hurley 52, South Shore 44
Jefferson 62, Clinton 58
Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Racine Case 54
Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 52
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 38
Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 45
Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51
Lake Mills 65, Lodi 43
Lakeland 61, Mosinee 31
Lakeside Lutheran 61, Watertown Luther Prep 41
Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34
Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 56
Marinette 47, Little Chute 31
Marion 22, Tigerton 11
Marshall 46, Belleville 41
McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26
McFarland 82, Whitewater 44
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33
Menominee Indian 47, Shiocton 44
Menomonie 57, River Falls 45
Milw. Washington 48, Milwaukee Riverside University 39
Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14
Mineral Point 71, Iowa-Grant 25
Mondovi 65, Boyceville 27
Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50
Neenah 74, Fond du Lac 31
Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29
New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37
New Holstein 69, Two Rivers 36
Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44
North Crawford 39, Seneca 37
Northwestern 85, Cumberland 18
Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40
Notre Dame 88, Green Bay Southwest 39
Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Tremper 37
Oconomowoc 47, Muskego 45
Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Christian 28
Oregon 50, DeForest 26
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40
Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47
Pacelli 51, Wild Rose 34
Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40
Pewaukee 87, New Berlin West 64
Pittsville 88, Port Edwards 19
Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Platteville 86, River Valley 44
Port Washington 53, West Bend West 45
Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40
Prescott 62, Ellsworth 53
Racine Lutheran 53, Shoreland Lutheran 24
Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55
Random Lake 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43
Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 16
River Ridge 65, Benton 50
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 34
Shorewood 67, Brown Deer 40
Siren 64, Webster 40
Slinger 60, Whitefish Bay 50
Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30
Somerset 54, Osceola 37
South Milwaukee 74, West Allis Central 50
St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52
St. Mary Catholic 55, Mishicot 49
Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44
Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25
Valders 68, Roncalli 32
Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38
Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22
Waupun 48, Plymouth 40
Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9
West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60
Westby 59, Black River Falls 18
Westfield Area 50, Wisconsin Dells 30
Westosha Central 42, Badger 31
Whitnall 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 46
Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45
Winter 63, Cornell 46
Wisconsin Heights 72, New Glarus 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 52
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 23
Wrightstown 75, Waupaca 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..