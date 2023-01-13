The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 25

Altoona 51, Amery 49

Amherst 53, Manawa 43

Antigo 46, Northland Pines 24

Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49

Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34

Appleton North 63, Kimberly 62

Appleton West 46, Kaukauna 43

Ashland 70, Cameron 49

Ashwaubenon 48, Pulaski 45

Barneveld 50, Monticello 35

Bay Port 78, Sheboygan South 35

Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42

Bloomer 57, Thorp 34

Bonduel 51, Iola-Scandinavia 36

Brillion 55, Kiel 34

Brodhead 50, Turner 36

Cadott 78, Regis 65

Cambridge 59, Waterloo 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Spooner 35

Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 51

Clear Lake 60, Frederic 21

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24

Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 43

Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Cuba City 79, Fennimore 50

D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61

Darlington 70, Riverdale 22

De Pere 43, Sheboygan North 37

Delavan-Darien 72, Union Grove 39

Dodgeville 61, Richland Center 37

Dominican 59, Racine St. Catherine’s 32

Drummond 45, Washburn 30

Durand 70, Spring Valley 24

East Troy 31, Big Foot 25

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Eleva-Strum 54

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 24

Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23

Flambeau 38, Clayton 30

Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Luxemburg-Casco 29

Gilman 52, Loyal 48

Grantsburg 44, Unity 39

Hartford Union 59, Grafton 48

Homestead 70, Cedarburg 65

Hortonville 58, Oshkosh West 29

Howards Grove 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49

Hurley 52, South Shore 44

Jefferson 62, Clinton 58

Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Racine Case 54

Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 52

Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 38

Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 45

Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Lake Mills 65, Lodi 43

Lakeland 61, Mosinee 31

Lakeside Lutheran 61, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34

Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 56

Marinette 47, Little Chute 31

Marion 22, Tigerton 11

Marshall 46, Belleville 41

McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26

McFarland 82, Whitewater 44

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33

Menominee Indian 47, Shiocton 44

Menomonie 57, River Falls 45

Milw. Washington 48, Milwaukee Riverside University 39

Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Mineral Point 71, Iowa-Grant 25

Mondovi 65, Boyceville 27

Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50

Neenah 74, Fond du Lac 31

Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

New Holstein 69, Two Rivers 36

Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44

North Crawford 39, Seneca 37

Northwestern 85, Cumberland 18

Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40

Notre Dame 88, Green Bay Southwest 39

Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Tremper 37

Oconomowoc 47, Muskego 45

Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Christian 28

Oregon 50, DeForest 26

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40

Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47

Pacelli 51, Wild Rose 34

Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40

Pewaukee 87, New Berlin West 64

Pittsville 88, Port Edwards 19

Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Platteville 86, River Valley 44

Port Washington 53, West Bend West 45

Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40

Prescott 62, Ellsworth 53

Racine Lutheran 53, Shoreland Lutheran 24

Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55

Random Lake 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43

Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 16

River Ridge 65, Benton 50

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 34

Shorewood 67, Brown Deer 40

Siren 64, Webster 40

Slinger 60, Whitefish Bay 50

Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

Somerset 54, Osceola 37

South Milwaukee 74, West Allis Central 50

St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52

St. Mary Catholic 55, Mishicot 49

Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25

Valders 68, Roncalli 32

Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38

Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22

Waupun 48, Plymouth 40

Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9

West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60

Westby 59, Black River Falls 18

Westfield Area 50, Wisconsin Dells 30

Westosha Central 42, Badger 31

Whitnall 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 46

Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45

Winter 63, Cornell 46

Wisconsin Heights 72, New Glarus 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 52

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 23

Wrightstown 75, Waupaca 43

