The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barneveld 70, Benton 36

Merrill 67, Rhinelander 59

Mosinee 46, Edgar 31

Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30

Waukesha West 67, Waukesha South 17

West De Pere 61, De Pere 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oconto vs. GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad., ccd.

Sevastopol vs. Gibraltar, ccd.

Southern Door vs. Algoma, ccd.

