The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 64, Tomah 52
Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21
Appleton North 55, Wausau West 40
Arcadia 72, Eleva-Strum 15
Arrowhead 80, Oconomowoc 44
Athens 69, Phillips 41
Auburndale 64, Assumption 36
Badger 57, Elkhorn Area 56
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 47
Baraboo 57, Portage 45
Bay Port 71, Appleton East 59
Berlin 78, North Fond du Lac 57
Bloomer 53, Barron 49
Bowler 68, Rosholt 46
Boyceville 61, Cadott 52
Brillion 66, Kiel 46
Brookfield Central 71, Wauwatosa West 65
Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 31
Burlington 94, Delavan-Darien 50
Cameron 80, South Shore 31
Campbellsport 44, Kewaskum 29
Cashton 72, Brookwood 41
Cassville 62, Riverdale 46
Catholic Memorial 89, Mukwonago 79
Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81
Clayton 50, New Auburn 39
Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 44
Columbus 71, Laconia 61
Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36
Cuba City 81, Prairie du Chien 44
D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 59
Darlington 61, Dodgeville 48
De Pere 70, Kimberly 42
DeForest 67, Beaver Dam 54
Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48
Eau Claire Memorial 79, New Richmond 44
Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 53
Fond du Lac 76, Oshkosh North 67
Fort Atkinson 51, Monona Grove 46
Franklin 75, Kenosha Tremper 46
Germantown 68, Wauwatosa East 53
Goodman/Pembine 82, Lena 64
Grafton 87, West Bend East 81
Grantsburg 54, Siren 48
Heritage Christian 89, Salam School 52
Homestead 63, Hartford Union 60
Hortonville 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Hudson 50, Menomonie 38
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Racine Case 48
Kettle Moraine 80, Muskego 59
Kewaunee 67, Oconto 62
Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36
La Crosse Central 68, Waunakee 43
La Crosse Logan 69, Mauston 52
Lakeland 58, Hayward 26
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Jefferson 35
Madison Memorial 56, Beloit Memorial 43
Marquette University 78, Hamilton 71
Marshfield 80, Wausau East 49
Medford Area 56, Altoona 54
Medford Area 88, Tomahawk 33
Melrose-Mindoro 59, Mondovi 57
Mercer 46, Butternut 38
Merrill 55, Rhinelander 33
Middleton 76, Madison West 33
Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 61
Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Pulaski 60
Monroe 59, Fort Atkinson 52
Monroe 59, Oregon 54
Neillsville 53, Lincoln 41
New Auburn 58, Cornell 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Waukesha North 63
New London 60, Waupaca 44
Newman Catholic 73, Marathon 69
Nicolet 84, Cedarburg 75
Northland Lutheran 65, Nekoosa 62
Northland Pines 79, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40
Northwestern 78, Saint Croix Central 76
Northwood 58, Luck 37
Oak Creek 66, South Milwaukee 45
Omro 83, Ripon 51
Oshkosh West 84, Appleton West 64
Owen-Withee 70, Regis 44
Pacelli 91, Shiocton 79
Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 29
Pittsville 49, Loyal 47
Prairie Farm 57, Clayton 44
Prentice 57, Chequamegon 54
Prentice 69, Phillips 60
Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Racine Park 65
Reedsville 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Rib Lake 76, Abbotsford 49
Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 60
Richland Center 44, Black River Falls 40
Sauk Prairie 72, Reedsburg Area 55
Seneca 53, De Soto 29
Seymour 42, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Sheboygan Falls 44, Chilton 41
Sheboygan North 85, Kaukauna 80
Shell Lake 67, Frederic 45
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Francis 49
Shullsburg 62, Monticello 40
Slinger 65, West Bend West 36
Somerset 73, St. Croix Falls 66
Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 51
Southwestern 56, Potosi 52
Sparta 53, Viroqua 52
Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 53
St. Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Stoughton 75, Milton 62
Stratford 45, Edgar 44
Sun Prairie West 81, Janesville Craig 64
Two Rivers 78, New Holstein 38
Union Grove 65, Wilmot Union 63
Unity 70, Webster 45
Valders 68, Roncalli 44
Waukesha South 56, Waukesha West 51
Waunakee 79, Watertown 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, River Ridge 50
West Allis Nathan Hale 73, Brookfield East 67
West Salem 65, La Crosse Central 56
Westosha Central 72, Waterford 53
Weyauwega-Fremont 49, Wild Rose 35
Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Winneconne 68, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Winter 81, Birchwood 77
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Antigo 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..