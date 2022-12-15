The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 47

Black Hawk 35, Monticello 27

Cedarburg 64, Whitefish Bay 59

Dodgeville 52, River Valley 38

Evansville 40, Big Foot 22

Hartford Union 73, Slinger 56

Madison La Follette 72, Beloit Memorial 64

Milwaukee Hamilton 49, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41

Milwaukee South 61, Milwaukee Madison 52

North Fond du Lac 61, Green Bay East 25

Oak Creek 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 28

Rice Lake 65, River Falls 53

Saint Francis 58, Messmer 13

Waupun 74, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55

Whitewater 26, Edgerton 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. Blair-Taylor, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..