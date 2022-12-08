The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edgewood 56, Stoughton 47

Elcho 57, Goodman 37

Franklin 80, Brown Deer 47

Greendale 64, Augustine Prep 10

Milwaukee Madison 65, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 50

Milwaukee North 32, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 30

New Holstein 81, Two Rivers 52

The Prairie School 76, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

