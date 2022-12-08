The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Edgewood 56, Stoughton 47
Elcho 57, Goodman 37
Franklin 80, Brown Deer 47
Greendale 64, Augustine Prep 10
Milwaukee Madison 65, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 50
Milwaukee North 32, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 30
New Holstein 81, Two Rivers 52
The Prairie School 76, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..