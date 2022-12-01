The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Ellsworth 54

Evansville 47, Big Foot 32

Gillett 61, Marion 33

Heritage Christian 73, Racine Lutheran 54

Hillsboro 57, Kickapoo 49

Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75, OT

Messmer 69, Milwaukee South 42

Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 65

New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..