By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Losing Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says that former President Donald Trump told him five days before the election that Michels was going to win and he didn’t need to come to the state to campaign for him. Michels lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers by 3 points in a race that polls had shown was about even for weeks leading up to the election. Michels spoke about his loss publicly in depth for the first time Tuesday on The Jay Weber Show broadcast on WISN-AM. Trump did not campaign for Michels in the general election after holding a rally for in the weekend before the primary.

