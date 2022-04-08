Starting on Friday, April 8, 2022 and ending on Friday, January 6, 2023, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ Jeff Wagner’s Show (12pm-3pm CST), fans will have the chance to call in to win a grand prize of a Palermo’s Pizza prize pack during the Friday Pop Culture Corner segment. Fans will win the prize by calling in and contributing quality content to the show at that time subjective to Jeff Wagner/host and the producer. It is up to the discretion of the host/Jeff Wagner if the caller contributed enough quality content to the show to win the grand prize.

For official contest rules, click here.