MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for a known suspect after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of W. Michigan Street.

It’s not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.