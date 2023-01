Justin breaks down the Bucks after the early afternoon win today against the Pacers.

Catching up on all Milwaukee injuries, including comments from Khris Middleton and updates on star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Justin also takes a glance at the NBA standings and how the East is becoming much more powerful compared to the West.

We also take a look at the upcoming schedule for the Bucks and what to expect this week.

