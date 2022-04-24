The Bucks are in need of one more victory to take the series from their rivals to the south.

Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

The Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 and handing them the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history.

Jrue Holiday added 26 points and 7 assists for the Bucks, while Bobby Portis recorded a double double as well with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points and 13 assists.

The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago, where the Bulls cut the lead to 68-60, then the Bucks quickly scored seven straight points capped by a three-pointer by Allen before the Bulls called a timeout. The Bucks shot almost 53 percent from the field and had great production from their bench.

They’ll try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.