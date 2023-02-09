The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 17 year old Alexzandria M. Smith. Smith was last seen on February 4th, 2023 at approximately 5:00 AM, in the 3200 block of West Brown Street. Smith is described as a black female, 5’02”, 120 pounds, medium brown complexion, with brown eyes, and black hair. Smith was last seen wearing a brown and white fur coat with a brown or tan pants.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.