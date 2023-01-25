UPDATE: Crews cleared a semi rollover on Wednesday.
Crews were at the scene of a semi crash in the Hale Interchange on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred during the morning commute.
TRAFFIC ALERT: The N->E Hale Interchange ramp is closed following a semi rollover at/near that location. The vehicle hit the wall, rolled on its side, and came to rest across all three lanes of traffic. All traffic is being pushed westbound. Driver sustained only minor injuries.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 25, 2023