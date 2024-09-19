Dom Cotroneo & Jerry Augustine break down Milwaukee’s series-opening loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Thursday night.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Pfaadt tied an Arizona franchise record by striking out seven straight batters to highlight his dominating performance as the Diamondbacks boosted their playoff hopes by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks remain tied for second place in the NL wild-card standings with the New York Mets, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Thursday. They’re both two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

Milwaukee was playing one night after clinching its third NL Central title in four years.

Pfaadt (10-9) collected a career-high 12 strikeouts while allowing just one run and two hits in seven innings. It was a remarkable turnaround for Pfaadt, who had given up eight runs over 1 2/3 innings in a 15-8 loss to the Brewers just five nights earlier.

Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee’s lone run came on Garrett Mitchell’s two-out homer in the seventh. Pfaadt allowed only one other baserunner, when he gave up Brice Turang’s leadoff single in the fourth.

Turang moved up to second when Jackson Chourio grounded out, then Pfaadt struck out Milwaukee’s next seven hitters.

The only other Diamondbacks to strike out seven straight batters within a single game are Hall of Famer Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling. Johnson accomplished that feat three times and Schilling did it once during the Diamondbacks’ 2001 World Series championship season.

A.J. Puk and Justin Martínez worked the final two innings to complete the two-hitter.

The Diamondbacks broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning by scoring three runs off only one hit.

After Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo walked to start the inning, Corbin Carroll hit a ball that got past third baseman Andruw Monasterio and went into left field. Moreno scored, Perdomo advanced to second and Carroll reached first on the play, which was ruled as a fielder’s choice with an error on Monasterio.

Ketel Marte followed by ripping a 3-0 pitch off the top of the right-field wall for an RBI single that knocked Brewers starter Tobias Myers out of the game. Perdomo scored on Christian Walker’s sacrifice fly that right fielder Sal Frelick caught in front of the wall.

Myers (8-6) allowed three runs — one earned — and four hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked three.

With their division title wrapped up, the Brewers rested shortstop Willy Adames for the first time this season. Adames had started each of Milwaukee’s first 152 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvullo said there’s a possibility that OF Lourdes Gurriel could be activated from the injured list in time to play in this series. Gurriel has been dealing with a calf issue and last played for the Diamondbacks on Sept. 1.

UP NEXT

RHP Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA) pitches for the Diamondbacks and RHP Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14) starts for the Brewers on Friday.