BEI:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers, who had clinched the NL Central earlier when the Cubs lost, beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Wednesday night to prevent the Phillies from securing a playoff berth.

Bauers’ hit off Phillies closer Carlos Estévez (4-5) scored Jackson Chourio, who had tripled.

“I think the vibe in the clubhouse all day was, that’s great that we (clinched), but we need to win this game,” Bauers said. “It was intense, man, it was intense. You could feel the pressure.”

Milwaukee closer Devin Williams (1-0) struck out Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh in order in the ninth.

Milwaukee clinched its second straight division title and made the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons by virtue of the Chicago Cubs’ 5-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics Wednesday. Chicago is still fighting for a wild card.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta, making his career-high 31st start of the season, allowed one run on two hits in five innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola, second in the NL in innings pitched, went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one. He had given up 10 earned runs in nine innings in his previous two starts.

“My command was pretty good, I was getting early outs,” Nola said.

“They’re definitely a grinding team. Just trying to execute my pitches and get first-pitch strikes and get the leadoff guy out.”

The teams struck out 28 times combined.

Phillies batters struck out 16 times Tuesday and 16 times Wednesday.

“Two really good teams, low scoring, tight games,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “Those are the games you certainly like to win and hate to lose.”

Milwaukee took the series, winning 6-2 on Monday. Philadelphia won 5-1 on Tuesday.

Bohm gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his first home run since Aug. 15.

Rhys Hoskins’ 25th homer tied the game in the fifth inning. The former Phillie also doubled.

“Are you surprised? Of course you’re not surprised,” Hoskins said of the come-from-behind win. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

Milwaukee right-hander Joe Ross allowed a single and a walk upon taking over for Peralta to start the sixth inning. But Ross retired Nick Castellanos and Bohm before being replaced by left-hander Jared Koenig, who got Stott to ground out on the first pitch.

After Chourio’s leadoff triple in the ninth, Estévez intentionally walked William Contreras, struck out Garrett Mitchell and walked Willy Adames, loading the bases before Bauers’ single.

“Everybody was doubting us at the beginning, that we were going to be able to do this,” Adames said. “We proved them wrong. Hopefully we can go all the way and win it all.”

The Phillies’ magic number to qualify for the playoffs is one, and four to clinch the NL East.

The Phillies made the playoffs the past two seasons, losing to Arizona in the 2023 NL Championship Series and to Houston in the 2022 World Series.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Open a four-game series Thursday in New York against the Mets, who are battling for a wild card. Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA) faces RHP Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77).

Brewers: Open a four-game series Thursday in Milwaukee against Arizona with RHP Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA). The wild card-contending Diamondbacks will start RHP Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81).