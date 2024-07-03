DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the go-ahead run, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Brenton Doyle homered for the third time in two games and had an RBI double for the Rockies. Colorado left fielder Nolan Jones recorded another sizzling outfield assist with a 100.8 mph throw to the plate to deny the Brewers a run in the seventh inning and keep the game tied at 2-2.

In the ninth, the Brewers loaded the bases with one out against reliever Nick Mears (1-4), who allowed Adames’ deep fly to center to even the score at 3-all. Mears re-loaded the bases with a walk and was replaced by Justin Lawrence, who threw a 3-2 pitch inside that clipped Hoskins on his upper body.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost its previous six games at Colorado.

Rob Zastryzny (1-0) got the last two outs in the eighth and Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

The Brewers took a 3-2 lead in the eighth on Doyle’s run-scoring double. Doyle homered in the second inning after going deep twice in Colorado’s 8-7, 10-inning win over Milwaukee on Monday.

In the seventh, Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit a high fly ball that fell for an RBI double when right fielder Hunter Goodman lost it in the lights. Turang was thrown out by Jones while trying to score on Adames’ two-out single. Jones has the two fastest outfield assists in the majors this season after he made a 101.3 mph throw a night earlier to get a Brewers baserunner at second.

Dallas Keuchel, making his second start for the Brewers after they acquired him from Seattle, allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner had been pitching for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate before the deal.

Ryan Felter allowed one run in five innings for the Rockies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela threw breaking pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time in his rehab from Tommy John surgery. He is expected to throw a couple more bullpens before facing live hitters in 7 to 10 days and remains on target for a September return. Senzatela had the surgery a year ago.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Wednesday with RHP Colin Rea (7-2, 3.61 ERA) starting for the Brewers against Rockies RHP Dakota Hudson (2-11, 5.84).