BEI:

HIGHLIGHTS:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sal Frelick robbed Taylor Ward of a tying home run with a leaping catch in center field for the final out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Angels staged a three-run rally in the ninth and then got two more runners on base, bringing Trevor Megill into the game as the Brewers’ third reliever of the inning.

Ward drove a 384-foot fly to center, but Frelick confidently ran back and made a one-handed grab on the warning track, stretching just above the yellow line representing the top of the outfield fence.

Christian Yelich hit his 200th career homer and rookie Tobias Myers pitched scoreless, four-hit ball into the seventh inning for the Brewers, who have won three of four. Jackson Chourio drove in three runs, including a two-run double that turned into a Little League homer on the Angels’ third error of the night in the fourth.

Los Angeles avoided its third shutout loss of the season when Logan O’Hoppe doubled in the ninth and scored on two wild pitches by Elieser Hernández. Jo Adell and Nolan Schanuel then drove in runs, and the Angels got two more runners on base before Huntington Beach native Megill barely secured his 14th save.

Myers (4-2) was sharp in his third straight victory, matching his career high with six strikeouts against two walks while limiting Los Angeles to one extra-base hit.

Griffin Canning (2-8) yielded eight hits and five earned runs in his fourth consecutive loss for the Angels, who had won eight of their last 13.

Yelich connected in the first inning, sending his milestone solo shot to right for his seventh homer of the season. The 2018 NL MVP — a Southern California native — hadn’t homered in 17 games since May 29, and he has only two homers in the past six weeks since returning from a 20-game absence with a lower back strain.

Frelick then doubled in the second and scored on the first of Canning’s two wild pitches. Milwaukee attempted a double steal in the third, but Brandon Drury threw out Brice Turang at the plate.

Chourio capped a two-out rally in the fourth with his double down the right-field line — and he motored all the way around to score when Adell allowed the ball to get away.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: William Contreras returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after missing Monday’s game. The catcher was involved in a home plate collision last Sunday, but he cleared the concussion protocol. Contreras has missed only two games this season.

Angels: Mike Trout said his recovery from knee surgery is going “slower than I thought,” but the three-time MVP remains optimistic. He hasn’t resumed running since surgery on May 3, and there’s no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38 ERA) looks to rebound in the series finale Wednesday after allowing a career-high 10 hits in his last start for Milwaukee. The Angels counter with Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58 ERA), their top starter.