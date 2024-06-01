MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 4-3 on Saturday to extend Chicago’s losing streak to 10 games.

Adames also had a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning.

“It was a good win,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “It could have gone the other way real quick.”

Chicago’s Garrett Crochet struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball. Crochet has been one of the few bright spots for the White Sox this season. He took the mound Saturday having allowed just two runs over his last four starts while striking out 32 over his last 23 innings.

“I’m just throwing the ball well, to be honest,” Crochet said. “Outside of the changeup that I threw to (Joey) Ortiz tonight, I felt like I was really dialed in.”

Home runs by Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets staked Crochet to an early 3-1 lead against rookie left-hander Robert Gasser.

Gasser scattered seven hits over five innings, but still struck out three and did not walk a batter. He has allowed just one walk through his first 29 career innings and none over his last three starts. Hoby Milner (3-0) pitched the ninth.

“I wasn’t as sharp as I would have liked to have been today,” Gasser said. “There’s always room to grow so I’ll learn from it.”

The Brewers’ offense got Gasser off the hook in the seventh on Adames’ two-run single off right-handed reliever Jordan Leasure. Adames’ winning infield hit to short in the 10th came off Michael Kopech (1-5).

“I was just trying to put the ball in play,” Adames said. “Especially in that situatuion, if you try to do too much, you don’t have a chance.”

