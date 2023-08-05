MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers stranded eleven runners on base and went 3-11 with runners in scoring position in an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh struck first in the opening frame off of an Alfonso Rivas three-run homerun to put the Pirates up 3-0. Milwaukee got two runs back in the bottom half of the first courtesy of a Carlos Santana single and a Sal Frelick sacrifice fly.

With the Pirates leading 3-2 in the second, Bryan Reynolds doubled to get one of the runs back. Later in the second stanza, Henry Davis hit a two-run shot to increase the lead to 6-2. In the fifth inning, Carlos Santana went yard to cut the gap down to 6-3, but in the sixth, Josh Palacios and Bryan Reynolds went back-to-back to make it 8-3. In the seventh, Mark Canha got his first RBI as a Brewer to cut the deficit down to 8-4, but both offenses were silent the rest of the way and Pittsburgh evened the series.

Brewers starter Colin Rea took the loss after allowing six runs in four innings pitched. Yerry De Los Santos got the win. Milwaukee tries to rebound tomorrow with Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44) on the bump against Bailey Falter (0-7, 5.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.