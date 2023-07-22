MILWAUKEE – Sal Frelick, who was called up today from Nashville, went 3-3 with two RBI’s, including the go-ahead RBI in the eighth inning, and scored in the Brewers’ 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

“I don’t think I could have mapped out a better first game for myself and the team,” Frelick said. “It was nice to get a lot of the firsts out of the way early, it allows you to settle in more.”

The Braves struck first when Austin Riley hit a three-run home run in the third inning off of Brewers starter Adrian Houser. For Riley, it was his fifth straight game with a long ball which ties the Braves record.

In the fifth, Frelick, the number two prospect for the Brewers wasted no time scoring his first run when he touched home plate off of a Brice Turang sacrifice fly. The next batter, Blake Perkins singled to score Owen Miller which cut the gap down to 3-2.

With Frelick’s first big league hit and his first run in the show checked off, he added his first Major League RBI in the sixth, driving in Jesse Winker with a single to tie the game at 3-3.

In the eighth inning, Willy Adames led off the frame with a double. After Andruw Monasterio reached via a fielder’s choice and an error which advanced Adames to third base, Frelick stepped in the batters’ box and continued to deliver. This time, he hit a sacrifice fly that scored Adames to put the Crew up 4-3.

The Braves mounted a threat in the ninth, but Devin Williams earned his 25th save of the season by escaping a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout of Ozzie Albies.

The Brewers go for the series win tomorrow in the rubber match. Former Braves starter Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.01) takes the bump for Milwaukee against Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.31). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.