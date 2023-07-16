The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 for the Crew’s third straight shutout victory over the Reds. Milwaukee scored on three solo home runs. Christian Yelich opened the game to make it 1-0. In the fourth, William Contreras went deep to increase the lead to 2-0. In the seventh, Owen Miller scored the final run with a solo shot of his own.

On the mound, Freddy Peralta lasted six innings and only allowed one hit. The “A Team” of Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams kept the Reds hitless over three innings to secure the shutout.

The Brewers have thrown 27 straight innings of shutout ball. Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.68 ERA) gets the ball tomorrow against Ben Lively (4-5, 3.83 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:40pm CT.