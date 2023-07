Two home runs by Willy Adames couldn’t stop the Reds from getting their revenge, as they beat the Brewers 8-5. While the Brew Crew’s bats were on fire in the first half, Reds were able to match the team run-for-run, with a three run homer and a legendary play where Ely De La Cruz stole 2nd, 3rd, and home. Dominic Cotroneo breaks it all down with Craig Coshun on tonight’s Brewers Extra Innings.