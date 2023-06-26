Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500. Wiemer’s 422-drive off Drew Smith (3-3) hit off the black fence surrounding the Mets’ celebratory home run apple and rolled about 50 feet away from centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. Colin Rea (4-4) retired his first eight batters and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. Hoby Milner (four outs), Elvis Peguero (one) and Devon Williams (three) completed a three-hitter. Williams got his 14th save in 15 chances as the Brewers retired the final 11 Mets in order. Milwaukee (41-37) began the night a half-game behind first-place Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Brewers stranded eight runners before Wiemer’s homer and left 11 on base, two shy of their season-high. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings!