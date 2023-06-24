The Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) fell to the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) 4-2 in the second game of the series. The Brewers took advantage of a David Fry error in the first to plate the first run of the game. The Crew added insurance in the third off of a William Contreras RBI-single that scored Christian Yelich. With Milwaukee up 2-0, Cleveland got on the board when Josh Naylor grounded into a bases loaded double play to score Steven Kwan to cut the gap down to 2-1. In the sixth, a Josh Naylor RBI-single and a David Fry RBI-single put the Guardians on top for the first time with a 3-2 lead. Cleveland added insurance in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase slammed the door shut with his 23rd save to even the series.

The rubber match is tomorrow at 12:40pm CT. Corbin Burnes takes the hill for the Brewers against Aaron Civale.