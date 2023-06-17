MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 17: Wade Miley #20 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field on June 17, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Brewers defeated the Pirates 5-0 in Wade Miley’s return. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the win on Brewers Extra Innings.
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Careers
Contests
© 2022 Good Karma Brands, LLC.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands, LLC.