Alex Cobb led the San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 victory on Saturday that stretched the Milwaukee Brewers’ losing streak to six. Thairo Estrada homered and rookie infielder Brett Wisely also connected for his first big league home run. Joey Bart added an RBI double. Milwaukee is on its longest losing streak since an eight-game skid from last June 3-11. Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing a pickoff attempt from Cobb. Milwaukee loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth before Cobb got Owen Miller to ground out. Miller later drove in Milwaukee’s only run with an RBI single against John Brebbia. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!