MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Los Angeles 2-1 on Friday night to stop the Angels’ three-game winning streak. Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night. With two outs and two on, Joey Wiemer ran 89 feet to make a leaping backhand catch on the center-field warning track 395 feet from the plate to retire Chad Wallach. William Contreras and Mike Brosseau singled off left-hander Aaron Loup (0-2) starting the eighth. Tellez grounded a single in the hole between second and first, and into right field. Loup has “made a really good career of getting lefties out,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. Over his last 14 games, Tellez is hitting .319 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. Los Angeles had put runners at the corners in the top half when Taylor Ward reached on a throwing error by Brosseau at third and Shohei Ohtani singled with one out. Peter Strzelecki (2-0) retired Anthony Rendon on a flyout and Hunter Renfroe on a groundout.