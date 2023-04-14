Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th for the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-3. Tellez’s sac fly brought in Christian Yelich, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base. Yelich advanced when he and Willy Adames pulled off a double steal. San Diego’s Trent Grisham hit a tying, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth off Matt Bush, who played at Mission Bay High before his hometown Padres drafted him No. 1 overall in 2004. Dom Controneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings. Check it out below!