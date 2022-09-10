Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run homer, and Adrian Houser allowed one hit in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Houser permitted a leadoff double by Jose Barrero in the third and a sacrifice fly by TJ Friedl – but nothing more.

The right-hander turned a 2-1 lead over to the bullpen, and the Brewers easily held on.

Taylor Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, Matt Bush struck out the side in the eighth and Brad Boxberger handled the ninth for Milwaukee, which is chasing an NL wild card.

Adames connected off Chase Anderson in the first inning for his 27th home run.

McCutchen hit his 16th homer in the eighth after Hunter Renfroe doubled off Joel Kuhnel.