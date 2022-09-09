TJ Friedl homered to lead off a five-run first inning, left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched eight strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 on Friday night.

In a matchup of rookie starters, Lodolo (4-5) easily outperformed Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (2-3).

Lodolo had career bests with 11 strikeouts and eight innings, while Cincinnati’s first six batters reached base off Alexander.

Friedl hit an 0-2 pitch for his first career leadoff home run.

The Reds have their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row from July 30 to Aug. 2.