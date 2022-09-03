(AP) – Emmanuel Rivera had three hits, Jake McCarthy added the go-ahead RBI single and the Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

The D-backs have won seven of their past eight games.

Milwaukee fell to 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

Rivera had an RBI double in the fifth and added two singles.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent contributor in the middle of the D-backs’ order since he was acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline.

Arizona’s bullpen threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his 10th save in 14 opportunities.