After a slow start, the Brew Crew were able to score seven runs in the 7th and 8th inning, giving them a commanding 7-0 lead and a win.

Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff also had himself a day, not allowing a single run in 7 innings pitched.

Woodruff also had 10 total strikeouts today, marking this his 14th career game with double-digit strikeouts.

It was tied 0-0 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, until coach Craig Counsell selected Jace Peterson as a pitch hitter, which resulted in a perfect bunt leading to an error which brought in Victor Caratini from second base.

Next batter was Christian Yelich and he took the ball deep for a three-run homerun which brings the Brewers lead to 4-0.

A homerun from Willy Adames and Kolten Wong in the 8th inning ceiled the deal, bringing the lead to 7-0.