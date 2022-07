Hunter Renfroe hit a two homerun once again for the Brewers, but it was not enough as Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez each had an RBI double in the fifth inning to give the the Red Sox the 7-2 win.

Greg Matzek broke down the Brewers loss in Brewers Extra Innings with former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine. They also talked about the upcoming trade deadline and moves the Brewers could look at.