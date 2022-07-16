(AP) – Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave’s balk with the bases loaded allowed Wilmer Flores to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants held off Milwaukee 2-1.

Gustave entered the game with two on and two outs.

After hitting Evan Longoria with a pitch to load the bases, Gustave got ahead of Mike Yastrzemski and had a 1-2 count when home plate umpire Pat Hoberg called a balk as a sold-out Oracle Park crowd roared.

Dominic Leone earned his second save when he got Kolten Wong to strike out looking to end the game.