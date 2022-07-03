The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to spit the four game series.

Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homerun in the top of the fifth inning to put the Brewers a head 2-0, and that is all they needed as the Brewers pitching shut down the Pirates offense.

Brandon Woodruff struck out eight over six scoreless innings and the bullpen completed the shutout with Boxberger, Williams, and Hader all going one inning to finish the game. Josh Hader got into some trouble in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs, but he ended up earning his 25th save of the season.

