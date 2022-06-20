MILWAUKEE (AP) – Corbin Burnes pitched seven dominant innings, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers regained sole possession of first place in the NL Central with a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers have followed up an eight-game skid by winning six of their last eight. Burnes struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and two walks to outduel Miles Mikolas. Burnes has struck out 21 and thrown 14 scoreless innings in two starts against the Cardinals this season.