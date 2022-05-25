SAN DIEGO (AP) – Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning and Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 to take two of three.

Darvish was brilliant in holding Milwaukee to one hit through six innings, but the Brewers broke through in the seventh with two hits, a walk and the sacrifice fly. Former Padres player Luis Urias drew a leadoff walk and took third on Andrew McCutchen’s single, sliding headfirst and touching the base just ahead of Manny Machado’s tag.